INDOT announces temporary I-69 on-ramp closure at Illinois Road

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a planned closure of the on-ramp from eastbound State Road 14/Illinois Road to northbound I-69 starting Monday.

This closure will allow them to complete concrete replacement and joint repair.

INDOT recommends that drivers looking to access northbound I-69 from this location would instead use southbound I-69 to the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard exit, and then use the on-ramp to connect with northbound I-69.

Per INDOT, this closure is set to begin on October 16 and last until November 2. They also advise that all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

