‘I did what they told me to do:’ Court documents released in Angola shooting

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Newly released court documents are shedding more light on a shooting Thursday morning at an Angola apartment.

Angola police announced Thursday afternoon that they arrested 29-year-old Yoshua Monday in the shooting.

Court documents say a woman called police around 10:45 a.m. and said she heard gunshots coming from her downstairs neighbor’s apartment. Officers arrived and found 56-year-old Bryan Hall dead on his recliner with multiple gunshot wounds but found no one else inside. Officers then got a call from a woman who said a man who matched Monday’s description ran inside her salon.

The woman said she called her neighbor, who is a police officer, to help her with Monday. She said he quickly arrived and held Monday at gunpoint until on-duty officers arrived.

Police then detained Monday and interviewed the woman who called 911, who said Monday had been staying with her and her boyfriend. The woman told police Monday had been acting paranoid recently, saying things like “he had been talking to a witch” and “everyone is apologizing to him.”

She said earlier that morning, Monday asked her if it was safe to go outside as he was carrying a gun, and she told him not to go outside with it. She then texted her boyfriend about it, saying she was concerned about Monday’s mental health.

She said later that day, she saw Monday go outside with the gun and later heard the gunshots. Documents say she told officers she saw Monday shaking and sweating afterward with a gun in his hand.

The woman said she then asked him, “What the f*** just happened?” Documents say Monday replied, “I did what they told me to do.”

When officers spoke with Monday, he said he and the victim were friends. He told officers he had “nothing to do with” the man’s death. As officers continued to question him, he said, “I don’t remember it. I’m not saying I didn’t, I’m saying I don’t remember it.”

Monday is charged with one count of murder and a firearm enhancement.

