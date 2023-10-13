‘I did what they told me to do:’ Court documents released in Angola shooting

Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...
Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in Angola, Indiana.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Newly released court documents are shedding more light on a shooting Thursday morning at an Angola apartment.

Angola police announced Thursday afternoon that they arrested 29-year-old Yoshua Monday in the shooting.

Court documents say a woman called police around 10:45 a.m. and said she heard gunshots coming from her downstairs neighbor’s apartment. Officers arrived and found 56-year-old Bryan Hall dead on his recliner with multiple gunshot wounds but found no one else inside. Officers then got a call from a woman who said a man who matched Monday’s description ran inside her salon.

The woman said she called her neighbor, who is a police officer, to help her with Monday. She said he quickly arrived and held Monday at gunpoint until on-duty officers arrived.

Police then detained Monday and interviewed the woman who called 911, who said Monday had been staying with her and her boyfriend. The woman told police Monday had been acting paranoid recently, saying things like “he had been talking to a witch” and “everyone is apologizing to him.”

She said earlier that morning, Monday asked her if it was safe to go outside as he was carrying a gun, and she told him not to go outside with it. She then texted her boyfriend about it, saying she was concerned about Monday’s mental health.

She said later that day, she saw Monday go outside with the gun and later heard the gunshots. Documents say she told officers she saw Monday shaking and sweating afterward with a gun in his hand.

The woman said she then asked him, “What the f*** just happened?” Documents say Monday replied, “I did what they told me to do.”

When officers spoke with Monday, he said he and the victim were friends. He told officers he had “nothing to do with” the man’s death. As officers continued to question him, he said, “I don’t remember it. I’m not saying I didn’t, I’m saying I don’t remember it.”

Monday is charged with one count of murder and a firearm enhancement.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staff Photo

Traffic to be restricted on St. Joe Road on October 17

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising that on October 17 there will be lane restrictions on St. Joe Road between Hike Lane and Evard Road.

News

21Alive News at 11

A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Angola just before 11:00 this morning

Updated: 36 minutes ago
21Alive News at 11

News

I-69 Ramp Closure

INDOT announces temporary I-69 on-ramp closure at Illinois Road

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a planned closure of the on-ramp from eastbound State Road 14/Illinois Road to northbound I-69.

News

21Alive News at Noon

The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president says as contract negotiations continue on Friday, they are not adding any additional workers to ongoing strike efforts.

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 5

Fort Wayne Community Schools is now offering Pre-Kindergarten to all children living in the district.

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana will host their Shred Day event Saturday.

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

FILE PHOTO - Indiana Michigan Power

IURC holding public hearing Monday for input on I&M’s rate hike request

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
If you want to express your concerns about a possible increase in your electric bill, Monday is your chance to do so.

News

Erin’s House “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala supports those experiencing grief and isolation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala tonight, October 13, and is considered one of the best fundraisers in the area.

News

21Alive Morning News

Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala tonight, October 13, and is considered one of the best fundraisers in the area.

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News