FWCS: Pre-K now available for all students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools is now offering all children within the district access to Pre-Kindergarten.

A Thursday press release by district leaders says all students living within the boundaries of FWCS will have access to “high-quality pre-K” at an FWCS elementary school.

Officials say full-day Pre-K will start at Harris Elementary and St. Joe Central Elementary on Oct. 17.

The following are the eligibility requirements for the neighborhood pre-K programs:

Age: Children must have been four but not yet five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023, to be eligible to attend pre-K during the 2023-24 school year



Address: Fort Wayne Community Schools offer both full-day and half-day pre-K programs for children living within the boundaries of FWCS elementary schools.

District leaders say space is limited for the FWCS pre-K programs, and any parents wanting more information should visit their website or call Pre-K Coordinator Katie Ziegler at 260-467-2850.

