FWCS Board taking public comment on new 2-year agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board will take public comment on a new two-year agreement between the board and the Fort Wayne Education Association.

The new contract includes a three percent raise in the first year, and a one percent raise the following year. It also includes a salary range for all teachers of $46,627 to $78,690 for the 2023-24 school year and $47,093 to $79,156 for the following year.

According to Uniserve Director Steve Brace, teachers in other districts are getting larger raises and blames the state for the inequality.

The public comment meeting will take place on Monday, October 23. You can view the full contract below.

