Fort Wayne mayoral candidates discuss importance of African American vote

By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thursday at Turner Chapel off Jefferson Boulevard, mayoral candidates Tom Henry and Tom Didier opened themselves up to questions on how, if elected, they would be the right fit to help Fort Wayne’s African American community.

“For me, I’m looking at this as an opportunity to let them know that they are important, and I want them to feel important and I sincerely think that I can make a difference,” Didier said.

Organizers feel the discussion was crucial to recognizing the power black voters have in the election.

“Fort Wayne is a growing community, and we need the African American community to grow along with it,” Paster Anthony Pettus said.

Mayor Henry agreed, emphasizing the importance of having discussions with Didier for Fort Wayne neighbors to attend.

“Well, there’s no question individuals, no matter who they are, want to make sure that they’re included in a community,” Henry said.

Didier also agreed and expressed his feeling that he’s the best option to create a positive change for the city’s black community.

“We need more diversity in the mayor’s office,” Didier said.

The candidates answered questions on several topics, including education, community and diversity as it relates to black voters in Fort Wayne.

While their responses may have differed, their opinion on the power of voting was the same.

“It’s important for us to get out to as many venues as possible to make sure that our opinions, our goals, our objectives are heard,” Henry said.

“You should go vote,” Didier said. “I mean, I’ve been voting in every election since I was 18-years-old and I think that it’s a fundamental right and everyone should take that right, because your one vote will matter in this election.”

