Erin’s House “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala supports those experiencing grief and isolation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala Friday, October 13.

Leaders say the event includes wine, local food and a unique setting they say has been a hit for the past 18 years.

Though Erin’s House reports that the event is completely sold out, there are still opportunities to provide your support, including taking part in the silent auction through 8:30 p.m. Friday. You can view the items, which include family experiences, getaways, health and wellness items, local treats and bid in the online auction here.

Officials say that all the proceeds from the event will go to support services for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death at absolutely no cost to them.

21Alive’s Linda Jackson will be hosting the event, which is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.