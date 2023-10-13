21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana will host their Shred Day event Saturday.

It’ll happen in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum parking lot from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

If you participate, you drive up and hand over your documents, which will be shredded on site. We’re told you can bring up to five boxes and all the BBB asks for is a $5 cash donation.

“It’s really an effort to protect the community from identity theft,” Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana Vice President Jan Diaz said. “Identity theft can happen online, but a person’s personal information on paper is equally as vulnerable. It can also stop dumpster diving. Unfortunately, this is something that goes on.”

The BBB recommends you get rid of any bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than one year old. You should also shred paid utility bills more than a month old, pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations, ATM receipts and tax documents more than 7-years-old.

Diaz said Shred Day will happen rain or shine.

