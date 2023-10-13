21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana will host their Shred Day event Saturday.

It’ll happen in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum parking lot from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

If you participate, you drive up and hand over your documents, which will be shredded on site. We’re told you can bring up to five boxes and all the BBB asks for is a $5 cash donation.

“It’s really an effort to protect the community from identity theft,” Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana Vice President Jan Diaz said. “Identity theft can happen online, but a person’s personal information on paper is equally as vulnerable. It can also stop dumpster diving. Unfortunately, this is something that goes on.”

The BBB recommends you get rid of any bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than one year old. You should also shred paid utility bills more than a month old, pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations, ATM receipts and tax documents more than 7-years-old.

Diaz said Shred Day will happen rain or shine.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne Police Department to be featured on ‘COPS’
Richard Allen, suspect in Delphi murders.
Next hearing in Delphi Murder Case to be held in Allen County
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating suicide attempt at jail
Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...
Angola shooting leaves one dead, one in custody

Latest News

Staff Photo
Traffic to be restricted on St. Joe Road on October 17
21Alive News at 11
A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Angola just before 11:00 this morning
I-69 Ramp Closure
INDOT announces temporary I-69 on-ramp closure at Illinois Road
Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...
‘I did what they told me to do:’ Court documents released in Angola shooting
21Alive News at Noon
The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president says as contract negotiations continue on Friday, they are not adding any additional workers to ongoing strike efforts.