WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Thursday, October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, October 12.
- Delphi murder suspect’s next court day will be in Allen County.
- Indiana state police are investigating an attempted suicide at the Allen County jail.
- A federal judge is weighing in on the fight over a new Allen County jail.
- Tomorrow the president of the UAW is expected to give an update on negotiations.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.