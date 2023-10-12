WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Thursday, October 12
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, October 12.

  • Delphi murder suspect’s next court day will be in Allen County.
  • Indiana state police are investigating an attempted suicide at the Allen County jail.
  • A federal judge is weighing in on the fight over a new Allen County jail.
  • Tomorrow the president of the UAW is expected to give an update on negotiations.

