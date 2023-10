FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Salomon Farm Park has an event called the Handmade-Homemade Sale held in the Old Barn on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon until 5 p.m.

Local vendors, crafters, and artisans will sell handmade, homemade creations.

Watch the video for more information.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.