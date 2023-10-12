Some upset over Jennings Center’s temporary closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On July 26, Mayor Tom Henry and others celebrated the Jennings Center’s 75th anniversary.

But, just two days later, an unexpected closure. One that’s lasted more than two months.

“It was very frustrating, because everything was at place at the Jennings Center,” Anita Dortch said.

Anita Dortch works on the Center’s advisory board. More prominently, the Center is named after her father, the late Al Jennings.

Dortch says the city’s Parks Department relocated staff from the Jennings Center to help with staffing issues at Weisser Park. As a result, the Jennings Center had to temporarily close due to their own staffing shortage.

But Dortch isn’t sure how temporary the closure is.

“They say that this is temporary, and we know when things are temporary, they can become permanently closed,” Dortch said.

Dortch claims, throughout the past couple months, the Parks Department hasn’t been transparent with leaders of the Jennings Center, causing Dortch to present her concerns to city council members Tuesday.

“Community requires communication,” Dortch said to council members.

But what makes the Center so important?

Dortch says other options, like Weisser and McMillan Park, are too far for some families to travel to. She adds, to some, the Jennings Center is vital.

“A lot of people in this community grew up in the Jennings Center and that’s why they were so shocked, because they knew and they know the impact it has on young children and families,” Dortch said.

Dortch is hopeful the Center will reopen soon. But, she says, for that to happen, communication must improve.

“Everybody needs to be at this table that’s involved in the Jennings Center,” Dortch said.

A statement from Steve McDaniel, Director of the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department:

“Currently youth in the Jennings Center neighborhood can attend either Weisser Center or McMillen Park Community Center while Jennings Center is not currently operational due to staffing. The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department will be working with all groups impacted to make sure Jennings Center can be operational soon. The safety of our youth is very important to us so we encourage anyone in the community in search of a job to check out the jobs listed at www.fortwayneparks.org We appreciate the support of the community as we look for creative solutions.”

A statement from the Mayor’s office:

“Mayor Henry is working with the Parks Department to make sure that the Jennings Centeris reopened as soon as possible and that short-term and long-term plans get put into place to ensure proper staffing needs are met and that children have services and programming moving forward. We value and appreciate the community’s patience as we work to develop a solution that will benefit the young people and their families who depend on the Jennings Center.”

