Singer P!NK coming to Indianapolis in November

Pink performs in concert at the Staples Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo...
Pink performs in concert at the Staples Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)(Paul A. Hebert | Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to “Raise Your Glass” for singer P!NK’s tour stop in the Hoosier state.

The singer is scheduled to make a stop in Indianapolis on Nov. 7 as part of her nationwide P!NK: TRUSTFALL TOUR.

According to Ticketmaster, there are seats still available for her performance.

The website says the rock band GROUPLOVE will also perform.

The show will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Named Alecia Moore, P!NK is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist who released her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home in 2000, and has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, according to Ticketmaster.

To view seats and purchase tickets, click here.

