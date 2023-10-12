Angola shooting leaves one dead, one in custody

Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...
Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in Angola, Indiana.(WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Angola just before 11:00 this morning.

Angola Police say the shooting happened in the area of 610 Gilmore Street. This is on the east side of town near the hospital. When officers arrived they found 56-year-old Bryan Hall dead inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running away from the scene.

Police say they were able to identify the man as Yoshua Monday, 29.

After interviewing Monday and several witnesses, police arrested Monday and charged him with murder.

Monday is in the Steuben County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have reaction from the family of the man who was shot Saturday in a shopping center parking...
Family speaks out following man shot in plaza parking lot Saturday
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
Fort Wayne Police Department to be featured on ‘COPS’
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating suicide attempt at jail

Latest News

Next hearing in Delphi Murder Case to be held in Allen County
Replacing jail entirely is “unnecessary,” Allen Co. judge says
21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, October 12. Delphi murder...
top 4 at 4, October 12