Angola shooting leaves one dead, one in custody

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Angola just before 11:00 this morning.

Angola Police say the shooting happened in the area of 610 Gilmore Street. This is on the east side of town near the hospital. When officers arrived they found 56-year-old Bryan Hall dead inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running away from the scene.

Police say they were able to identify the man as Yoshua Monday, 29.

After interviewing Monday and several witnesses, police arrested Monday and charged him with murder.

Monday is in the Steuben County Jail.

