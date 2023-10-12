Replacing jail entirely is “unnecessary,” Allen Co. judge says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County judge has shared her thoughts on building a new jail.

BACKGROUND : New Allen County Jail Updates

Wednesday, during a status conference with a U.S. District Court judge, Allen County Council council’s attorney, Mitch Harper, spoke before the court. He presented a letter from Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull and read portions of it to the court.

That letter was later released to 21Alive. You can read the letter below.

21Alive has confirmed that after the hearing, Federal Judge Damon Leichty toured the current Allen County Jail. This was after an inmate was found unconscious inside the jail Wednesday.

In March 2022, he found in favor of plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that included overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Allen County Commissioners said to properly address these issues, they want to build a new jail. But in order to do so, the county council will need to approve an increase in the county’s income tax to help pay for its construction.

In July, the county voted against the increase. Then on September 20, the council voted to postpone a second vote on the measure so they could go over relevant information. They told us they were still missing some necessary information.

The funding is now in the hands of the Allen County Council. October 31 is the last day for the county to pass funding that would legally begin on January 1, 2024.

