Replacing jail entirely is “unnecessary,” Allen Co. judge says

Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County Indiana Jail(wpta)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County judge has shared her thoughts on building a new jail.

BACKGROUND: New Allen County Jail Updates

Wednesday, during a status conference with a U.S. District Court judge, Allen County Council council’s attorney, Mitch Harper, spoke before the court. He presented a letter from Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull and read portions of it to the court.

That letter was later released to 21Alive. You can read the letter below.

21Alive has confirmed that after the hearing, Federal Judge Damon Leichty toured the current Allen County Jail. This was after an inmate was found unconscious inside the jail Wednesday.

In March 2022, he found in favor of plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that included overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Allen County Commissioners said to properly address these issues, they want to build a new jail. But in order to do so, the county council will need to approve an increase in the county’s income tax to help pay for its construction.

In July, the county voted against the increase. Then on September 20, the council voted to postpone a second vote on the measure so they could go over relevant information. They told us they were still missing some necessary information.

The funding is now in the hands of the Allen County Council. October 31 is the last day for the county to pass funding that would legally begin on January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have reaction from the family of the man who was shot Saturday in a shopping center parking...
Family speaks out following man shot in plaza parking lot Saturday
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
I-69 N crash
Crash on I-69 N, near Illinois Road, stalls traffic Wednesday morning
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child hospitialized after being struck by vehicle Wednesday morning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 10/12/2023
21Alive News at 6
WAR IN ISRAEL: Friends escaping the war zone
21Alive News at 6
Mayor Henry welcomes sister city leaders to Fort Wayne
Richard Allen, suspect in Delphi murders.
Next hearing in Delphi Murder Case to be held in Allen County