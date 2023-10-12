Next hearing in Delphi Murder Case to be held in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The man accused of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will have his next court hearing in Allen County.

Richard Allen will appear in Allen County Superior Court next week. He is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of two Delphi teenagers in 2017.

The transportation order was issued on Thursday. The motion allows for a status hearing to take place in Allen County Superior Court on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

The purpose of the hearing is to discuss the upcoming hearing on Oct. 31 and other matters in the case.

Allen will be transported from Westville Correctional Facility to the courthouse.

Earlier this week, Special Judge Fran Gull ordered the state to turn over all discovered evidence by Nov. 1 in response to a motion from the defense.

