Fort Wayne Police Department to be featured on ‘COPS’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A popular television show will soon feature local Fort Wayne first responders.

For the past five weeks, camera crews with the show COPS have been following the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD). Officials tell us the show followed FWPD’s Drone and First Responder Program.

21Alive received a copy of the contract between Langley Productions, the producers of COPS and FWPD. It was signed in June and states that officers and citizens could refuse to be filmed. Officers featured in the show were also not compensated for their participation.

While an official air date has not been announced, Season 35 of the show is scheduled to begin on April 7 on Fox Nation.

