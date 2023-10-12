Community marks completion of Phase I of Pontiac Streetscape project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community leaders along with Mayor Henry marked the completion of the first phase of the Pontiac Streetscape project today.

The City says the $2.8 million project is part of the Southeast Strategy Update that aims to make the Pontiac Corridor more pedestrian-friendly and to encourage commercial reinvestment in the area.

Improvements included ADA-standard sidewalks, updated traffic lights, street designs to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists, and landscape improvements of trees, planter beds, and greenery.

The project will now move to South Anthony Boulevard.

Construction is expected to be finished in early 2024.

