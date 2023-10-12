Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating suicide attempt at jail

Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County Indiana Jail(wpta)
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Allen County Jail this morning.

A preliminary investigation indicated that an inmate attempted suicide.

The county brought in Indiana State Police to conduct an independent investigation.

21Alive is working to gather additional information, including the inmate’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have reaction from the family of the man who was shot Saturday in a shopping center parking...
Family speaks out following man shot in plaza parking lot Saturday
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
I-69 N crash
Crash on I-69 N, near Illinois Road, stalls traffic Wednesday morning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child hospitialized after being struck by vehicle Wednesday morning
Buffalo Bills defensive back Sergio Brown (38) and Corey Graham (20) walk toward the field...
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death

Latest News

Some upset over Jennings Center’s temporary closure
Some upset over Jennings Center’s temporary closure
Some upset over Jennings Center’s temporary closure
‘Either act or answer:’ Federal judge demands solution in fight over new Allen County jail, sets fun
The 122nd Fighter Wing and others remember and honor therapy dog Tytan
The 122nd Fighter Wing and others remember and honor therapy dog Tytan