Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating suicide attempt at jail
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Allen County Jail this morning.
A preliminary investigation indicated that an inmate attempted suicide.
The county brought in Indiana State Police to conduct an independent investigation.
21Alive is working to gather additional information, including the inmate’s condition.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.