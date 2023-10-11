WAR IN ISRAEL: Friends escaping the war zone

Monday night we are following the return of a Fort Wayne church group from Israel after Hamas Militants attacked Israel Saturday.(wpta)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21 Alive News has new reaction from Israel, to here in Fort Wayne following the Hamas attacks on Saturday.

21 Alive’s Intern, Lucca Motta is studying at Indiana Tech. He’s from Brazil and has connections with people across the world. Some are in the middle of the war zone.

Using our digital desk, Lucca connected with Gabriela Varella. She’s a social media influencer who lives in Tel Aviv with her significant other. She’s originally from Brazil. Saturday Gabriela was supposed to go to the Nova Music Festival that was attacked by Hamas Militant, but changed her mind at the last minute.

My whole family stayed back in Brazil and I built a whole new family here. It’s very hard to make the decision of leaving or staying. I have family in Israel. They are Israeli, so they are kind of used to everything that is happening, unfortunately. One of my Israeli cousins was in the Parallel Universe, the rave that was going in the south.”

Gabriela Varella

Most of her friends and family got out safely, but some are still missing.

