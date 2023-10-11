State Police investigating homicide of missing person after his body was found burned in a car

Patrick Stern, 58, of Noblesville, was reported missing in April.
58-year-old Patrick Stern of Noblesville was last seen in Indianapolis on March 2 driving a...
58-year-old Patrick Stern of Noblesville was last seen in Indianapolis on March 2 driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade.(ISP)
By WTHR
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - On the night of Sept. 11, IMPD received a tip of a burned, abandoned car in a remote, wooded area on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police radio traffic tells us officers were searching the woods for at least an hour. Finally, after midnight, the car was spotted.

“When they investigated that, they found the remains of an adult male,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

Police said 58-year-old Patrick Stern, of Noblesville, was last seen in Indianapolis on March 2.

ISP believes the remains in the car are Stern’s.

“The family had reported the man and his vehicle missing for several weeks,” Perrine said. “Originally, Noblesville Police Department started the investigation, but because the investigation expanded, the search area expanded to Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police was asked to handle the investigation.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office believes the car was set on fire sometime in March. They also told 13News Stern’s remains were taken to the Forensic Anthropology Lab at the University of Indianapolis.

ISP said investigators are still waiting for a DNA test to confirm what they already know, that it was Stern’s burned body found in the woods. One way police were able to identify Stern was by the burned Cadillac Escalade he was found in. Police said that was his car.

Now, detectives are searching for a suspect or suspects.

“We received all the information from the family about maybe who he was with, where he was going, and now with the discovery of the vehicle and the remains, it provides more evidence, more information to us to try to continue to connect those dots and determine exactly what happened,” Perrine said.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to reach out to ISP or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bagged leaf collection begins October 16

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders announced Tuesday that bagged leaf collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 16.

Special Segments

In the Arts generic logo

In the Arts: Artlink BASH

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
Linda Jackson chats with Rachelle Reinking from Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and Lynette Scott, executive director of Artlink, to discuss Artlink BASH and their auction happening Thursday through Sunday.

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4

In the Arts: Artlink BASH

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Child critically injured in Grant Co. hit-and-run Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
A child was struck by a vehicle while on the way to school Tuesday morning.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Wawasee High School students paint mural for bullied classmate

Wawasee High School students paint mural for bullied classmate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Hundreds of Wawasee High School students step in to paint a better picture for their classmate after her home was vandalized last month.

News

We have reaction from the family of the man who was shot Saturday in a shopping center parking...

Family speaks out following man shot in plaza parking lot Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
We have reaction from the family of the man who was shot Saturday in a shopping center parking lot.

News

Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel

Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
In Israel, 35 people were on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, a majority from Allen County including Father Tom Shoemaker of St. Charles Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

News

Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

Snider captain Chase Wennemar plays in his final high school soccer game on Saturday at New...

Snider soccer star Wennemar finds great success at football in first and only year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Snider soccer captain Chase Wennemar joined the high school football team for his senior year and is now one of the most accurate kickers across the country, missing just one attempt this season.