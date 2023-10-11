Registration has begun for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army is accepting Christmas Assistance applications through Friday this week, with over 100 people applying on Monday alone.

Because of the economy, leaders say they are expecting high demand this year, but are still optimistic and hoping to serve everyone.

Registration runs through Friday of this week, and applications for the assistance program can be made by visiting the Salvation Army at 2901 North Clinton Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say the assistance is for Allen County residents and list requirements for families either receiving or not receiving government assistance.

Families, regardless of whether they are receiving government benefits, must have:

Photo ID (for the applicant only), birth certificates for all children under 18 (for non-birth parents, must have proof of custody)

Clothing and shoe sizes, as well as toy preferences (children 14 and under)

Families that receive government assistance must bring proof of government assistance (SNAP, TANF, etc.), while families not receiving assistance must bring proof of income and/or proof of child support if both parents do not live in the same home.

