Registration has begun for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army is accepting Christmas Assistance applications through Friday this week, with over 100 people applying on Monday alone.

Because of the economy, leaders say they are expecting high demand this year, but are still optimistic and hoping to serve everyone.

Registration runs through Friday of this week, and applications for the assistance program can be made by visiting the Salvation Army at 2901 North Clinton Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say the assistance is for Allen County residents and list requirements for families either receiving or not receiving government assistance.

Families, regardless of whether they are receiving government benefits, must have:

  • Photo ID (for the applicant only), birth certificates for all children under 18 (for non-birth parents, must have proof of custody)
  • Clothing and shoe sizes, as well as toy preferences (children 14 and under)

Families that receive government assistance must bring proof of government assistance (SNAP, TANF, etc.), while families not receiving assistance must bring proof of income and/or proof of child support if both parents do not live in the same home.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city's northeast side and left one...
Man killed in Stellhorn Road shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
We have reaction from the family of the man who was shot Saturday in a shopping center parking...
Family speaks out following man shot in plaza parking lot Saturday
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Richard Allen, suspect in Delphi murders.
Court docs: Correctional officers overseeing Richard Allen took off religious patches that could be associated with Odinism

Latest News

‘Either act or answer:’ Federal judge demands solution in fight over new Allen County jail, sets fun
The 122nd Fighter Wing and others remember and honor therapy dog Tytan
The 122nd Fighter Wing and others remember and honor therapy dog Tytan
The 122nd Fighter Wing and others remember and honor therapy dog Tytan
The 122nd Fighter Wing and others remember and honor therapy dog Tytan
Monday night we are following the return of a Fort Wayne church group from Israel after Hamas...
WAR IN ISRAEL: Friends escaping the war zone