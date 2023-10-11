Mayor Henry welcomes sister city leaders to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders from one of Fort Wayne’s sister cities visited the Summit City on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Mayor Henry welcomed city leaders from Takaoka, Japan as part of a Sister Cities International visit.

The release also says Henry and Takaoka’s mayor, Yuki Kakuda, signed a joint declaration to symbolize the continuation of the partnership between Fort Wayne and Takaoka.

Takaoka has partnered with the city since 1976 and is Fort Wayne’s first sister city.

“We’re honored to be a sister city with Takaoka. I’m so thankful for the sister cities partnership. The focus on learning and citizen diplomacy is to be commended. Fort Wayne and Takaoka share a commitment to making our cities and countries as places that give back and think of others. We’re fortunate to be part of a global effort aimed at friendship and peace. Looking forward, we envision future growth and success for our respective cities. We also want to maintain and enhance the closeness of the sister cities program. By working together, we’ll be able to accomplish so much and gain an even better appreciation for one another.”

The news release says Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Takaoka Chamber of Commerce signed a partnership document to commit to exploring more economic development opportunities in the future. The signing on Wednesday was a renewal of a document signed in 1994.

