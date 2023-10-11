Man arrested following Tuesday Grant Co. hit-and-run

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man has been arrested following a Grant County hit-and-run that left a child severely injured.

49-year-old Jimmy E. Roll was identified as the suspect in Tuesday’s hit-and-run in Marion.

The sheriff’s department says the child was last known to have had surgery on Tuesday and is in stable condition.

Police say Roll faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing injury, and failure to stop after an accident.

Investigators say they look to additionally charge Roll with driving while being a habitual traffic offender since his license is already permanently revoked.

Police say Roll struck a child on their bike while they were on their way to school Tuesday morning. The child was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.