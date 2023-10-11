Ivy Tech to host community walk-in vaccination clinic.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Ivy Tech and the Indiana Department of Health are partnering to offer a walk-in vaccination clinic, officials say.

The community is invited to stop by the Ivy Tech campus at 3800 North Anthony Blvd. on October 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive free flu shots as well as updated COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 testing will also be offered.

No appointment is necessary, however you will need a state issued ID, and participants under 18 years of age will need their parent’s consent, which leaders say can be done on-site.

