Indiana’s second electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility coming to Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WPTA) - Kokomo is set to welcome the state’s second electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in the next couple of years.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced in a Wednesday morning release that Stellantis and Samsung SDI will “significantly expand electric vehicle battery manufacturing operations in Indiana.”

The announcement comes a little more than a year after Holcomb’s economic development trip to South Korea in August 2022 to what government officials say will advance Indiana’s electric vehicle ecosystem.

The governor’s office says this project is a $3.2 billion investment, and officials at both companies say they plan to create nearly 1,400 new, high-paying jobs in the area.

The facility will be the joint venture’s second StarPlus Energy gigafactory in Kokomo, according to the news release.

“Our battery ecosystem is the foundation of our electrification strategy, and our great partners Samsung SDI, the state of Indiana, and the city of Kokomo have created a compelling case for locating our sixth gigafactory in Kokomo. The BEVs coming to our North American brands play an important role in our drive to offer clean, safe, and affordable mobility for all and achieve the bold goal of carbon net zero by 2038.”

Governor Holcomb says the facility, StarPlus Energy, is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2025 and start production sometime in 2027.

