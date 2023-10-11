Fort Wayne church group returns home safely from Israel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The sights and sounds of war have been seen by many these past several days after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday.

In Israel, 35 people were on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, a majority from Allen County including Father Tom Shoemaker of St. Charles Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

After war broke out Saturday, their plans quickly changed.

While Shoemaker says they were never close to true danger, he describes what he’s seen on the news as tragic.

“It’s a land, a beautiful land with beautiful people, but just torn by violence,” Shoemaker said. “That’s heartbreaking.”

With help from their travel agency, the group cut their trip short and immediately began planning on getting back home. A feat, of course, that didn’t come easy.

They crossed the border into Jordan for their first flight and first leg of a long journey home.

“We had to fly from Jordan to Egypt and Egypt to Washington and Washington to Chicago and get a bus from Chicago,” Shoemaker said. “But we made it home safely and it was a good adventure in the end.”

Shoemaker and the 34 others safely returned to the United States on Tuesday, and with them: a new perspective on their lives.

“We don’t often see missiles being fired off,” Shoemaker said. “We don’t see people being abducted and we don’t see tear gas and we don’t see soldiers with machine guns at every turn and we don’t have to go through the checkpoints and that kind of thing. I think we all came home pretty grateful that we live here.”

