Family speaks out following man shot in plaza parking lot Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We have reaction from the family of the man who was shot Saturday in a shopping center parking lot.

The coroner’s office says 46-year-old George Henry Knight Jr. of Fort Wayne was the victim in Saturday’s shooting at Maplewood Plaza near Stellhorn Road. The coroner’s press release says Knight suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was declared a homicide. Knight was shot in the parking lot at the Maplewood Plaza off Stellhorn Road around 5:30 Saturday evening. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Knight’s family tells 21 Alive News they are not only shocked, but they’re left with many questions.

“From what I was told by his wife was the moment he reached the door of the truck, that the gentleman was in she heard two gunshots. We don’t have any idea who the other party was invovled in this other than he was a young white man.”

Jr.’s wife says she was there when the shooting took place, but did not want to be on camera. She says the shooter cut them off in the parking lot by slamming their breaks, almost causing an accident. That’s when she says her husband got out the car to go and confront the person in the car in front of him. She says a few moments later, he was shot twice.

On the day knight was shot, police told us they took someone into custody who was cooperating with the investigation. We have pressed the Fort Wayne Police Department on whether the shooter was charged or let go, but no answers to our questions.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.

