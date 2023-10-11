‘Either act or answer:’ Federal judge demands solution in fight over new Allen County jail, sets funding deadline

Judge Damon Leichty
Judge Damon Leichty(STAFF)
By Jazlynn Bebout and WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders in Allen County met with a U.S. District Court judge Wednesday for a status conference on efforts to build a new county jail.

In March 2022, Judge Damon Leichty found in favor of plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that included overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Allen County Commissioners said to properly address these issues, they want to build a new jail. But in order to do so, the county council will need to approve an increase in the county’s income tax to help pay for its construction.

In July, the county voted against the increase. Then on September 20, the council voted to postpone a second vote on the measure so they could go over relevant information. They told us they were still missing some necessary information.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Judge Leichty said the county needs to “either act or answer”, saying a definitive solution needs to be reached. The judge set an October 31 funding deadline. He says if funding is not secured by that date, construction of the jail could be delayed at least six months, pushing the opening date to 2028 or 2029.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys say if a solution is not reached by that deadline, they could add county council members to the lawsuit or file a new one.

