Crash on I-69 N closes all northbound lanes for next couple of hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on I-69 N has caused all lanes to be blocked.

The crash, according to INDOT, is on I-69 N between Bass and Branstrator Roads, just north of the Illinois Road exit.

INDOT says the crash has blocked all northbound traffic for the next two hours.

Northbound traffic can be seen blocked from Illinois Road down to W Jefferson Blvd.

We have a crew at the scene, and we will update you with any additional information.

