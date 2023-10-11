Crash on I-69 N closes all northbound lanes for next couple of hours

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on I-69 N has caused all lanes to be blocked.

The crash, according to INDOT, is on I-69 N between Bass and Branstrator Roads, just north of the Illinois Road exit.

INDOT says the crash has blocked all northbound traffic for the next two hours.

Northbound traffic can be seen blocked from Illinois Road down to W Jefferson Blvd.

We have a crew at the scene, and we will update you with any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Henry welcomes sister city leaders to Fort Wayne

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Leaders from one of Fort Wayne’s sister cities visited the Summit City on Wednesday.

New Allen County Jail Updates

Judge Damon Leichty

‘Either act or answer:’ Federal judge demands solution in fight over new Allen County jail, sets funding deadline

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and WPTA Staff
Leaders in Allen County met with a U.S. District Court judge Wednesday for a status conference on efforts to build a new county jail.

News

ISP participating in 25th Prescription Drug Take Back initiative

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana State Police announces it is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for its 25th national Prescription Drug Take Back initiative at the end of October.

News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Child hospitialized after being struck by vehicle Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
A child was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school early Wednesday morning.

News

Crash on I-69 N closes all lanes for next couple of hours

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Jimmy Roll

Man arrested following Tuesday Grant Co. hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A man has been arrested following a Grant County hit-and-run that left a child severely injured.

News

Indiana’s second electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility coming to Kokomo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Kokomo is set to welcome the state’s second electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in the next couple of years.

News

58-year-old Patrick Stern of Noblesville was last seen in Indianapolis on March 2 driving a...

State Police investigating homicide of missing person after his body was found burned in a car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTHR
On the night of Sept. 11, IMPD received a tip of a burned, abandoned car in a remote, wooded area on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

News

Bagged leaf collection begins October 16

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders announced Tuesday that bagged leaf collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 16.

Special Segments

In the Arts generic logo

In the Arts: Artlink BASH

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
Linda Jackson chats with Rachelle Reinking from Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and Lynette Scott, executive director of Artlink, to discuss Artlink BASH and their auction happening Thursday through Sunday.