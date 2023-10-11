Child hospitialized after being struck by vehicle Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A child was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school early Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne police say the collision happened around 6:40 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Lake Ave. and Anthony Blvd.

Police say witnesses told them that the driver had the green light on Anthony Blvd. when a group of children ran across the intersection.

According to the press release, the driver slammed on their brakes but ended up striking the child.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The child was given aid and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.