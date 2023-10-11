Child critically injured in Grant Co. hit-and-run Tuesday

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A child was struck by a vehicle while on the way to school Tuesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says the collision happened around 6 a.m. just off W. 38th St. in Marion.

Police say the child was riding their bicycle to school when they were struck from behind by a car. They also say the car left the scene.

According to a news release, the child was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis, and their current condition is unknown.

Officers say they found a black GM car mirror with duct tape on it at the scene of the crash, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the driver to come forward.

