Bagged leaf collection begins October 16

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaves are falling early, which means it’s nearly time for leaf pickup.

City leaders announced Tuesday that bagged leaf collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 16, but residents can begin to schedule pickups on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to a city news release, residents with bagged leaves may call 311 to schedule a pickup.

The release says the bags must be biodegradable, only filled with leaves, and placed at the curb before calling 311.

Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of the year, according to city officials, and leaf pickup will begin based on the north, central, and south neighborhoods.

The fall leaf collection schedule is as follows:

  • North Neighborhoods, October 30 – November 3 & November 27 – December 1
  • Central Neighborhoods, November 6 – November 9 & December 4 – December 8
  • South Neighborhoods, November 13 – November 17 & December 11 – December 15

