The 122nd Fighter Wing and others remember and honor therapy dog Tytan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local therapy dog named Tytan who went to several places around Fort Wayne to provide a little bit of joy, passed away last Tuesday from a battle with cancer.

Tytan visited the 122nd Fighter Wing frequently and he also visited local nursing homes and the Fort Wayne International Airport.

122nd Fighter Wing Tech Sergeant Casandra Hartman had a special relationship with him, and she says she’ll miss him so much.

“He was my favorite part of my day even, even if I wasn’t working where I met them originally, they would come to see me, or I would get a text message from somebody and be like ‘hey Ty’s here’ like ‘okay I’m on my way, let me get over there’,” says Hartman.

The Director of Psychological Health at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Megan Ross, says he did a great job at breaking the mental health stigma.

“When I walked in with Ty, they would start talking about their dogs and then they’d start talking about their kids and their families and then I’m talking about mine and we’re building relationships and so it was able to break down a lot of walls with people,” says Ross.

This was especially hard for his owners, Michael and Julie Meyers, who also have another therapy dog, Gracie. That’s not all though, they also got Reign when Tytan was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. She’s now training to do exactly what Tytan started.

“We won’t forget him, but we’re gonna keep on doing the therapy work like we had started with him and he just started an amazing part of our life that we’re so thankful for,” says Julie.

