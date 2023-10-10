WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Tuesday, October 10
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, October 10.

  • The City of Fort Wayne announced a new economic development project.
  • Early voting begins tomorrow for the November election.
  • A man shot and killed over the weekend in Fort Wayne... has been identified.
  • The on-ramp from eastbound Illinois Road to northbound I-69 will temporarily close.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One critically injured in NW Ohio crash
Home damaged in early morning fire on city’s north side
Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city's northeast side and left one...
Man killed in Stellhorn Road shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
Michael Barker
Family of William Kintzel is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on murder suspect Michael Barker

Latest News

Snider captain Chase Wennemar plays in his final high school soccer game on Saturday at New...
Snider soccer star Wennemar finds great success at football in first and only year
Snider soccer star Wennemar finds great success at football in first and only year
City announces proposal for ‘major economic development project’
City announces proposal for ‘major economic development project’
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, October 10.
TOP 4 AT 4, OCTOBER 10