Tell Julian: A Visit to Oh My Gown

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s edition of #TellJulian, morning anchor Julian Teekaram takes a trip to ‘Oh My Gown.’

It’s an off-the-rack and consignment boutique located in Georgetown Square.

Owner Alexis Wall says they carry affordable bridal and formal dresses.

“I love giving people the bridal experience and finding their dream dress. I mean we don’t just have dresses. We have belts, veils, we have shoes, we have jewelry. So I just wanted it to be a one-stop shop for someone,” said Wall.

Alexis says you will not find a wedding gown in her shop that’s more than $1,500!

She even has a rack where dresses are $150 and below!

In addition to bridal wear, there are so many stunning evening gowns to choose from.

Check out the video to watch Julian try out a few different looks.

If you’re interested in becoming a consignor for Oh My Gown, the process is simple.

You must ensure your gently used gown is current and clean, no rips or tears.

You can stop by anytime to bring a dress, no appointment necessary.

For more information on Oh My Gown, click here.

