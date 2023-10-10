Snider soccer star Wennemar finds great success at football in first and only year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider soccer captain Chase Wennemar joined the high school football team for his senior year and is now one of the most accurate kickers across the country, missing just one attempt this season.

The All-SAC center back decided to practice kicking field goals this past year and proved himself at practice over the summer to quickly become the team’s kicker and punter in his first and only high school football season.

Wennemar made the go-ahead field goal in the Panthers 27-24 win against Carroll on September 15.

