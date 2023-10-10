Parkview Noble Hospital ranks among top ten small hospitals in the nation

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An area Parkview facility recently received praise from a notable news magazine.

Parkview Noble Hospital was ranked in the top ten small community hospitals in the nation, according to Fortune.

Parkview Health officials said in a news release Tuesday that this is the second year in a row that the hospital was ranked in the top ten.

According to the release, Parkview Noble Hospital ranked tenth and is the only Indiana hospital on Fortune’s list this year.

“The Parkview Noble Hospital team is thrilled to be recognized once again as one of the nation’s top small community hospitals. This ranking is the direct result of our co-workers’ dedication to providing excellent care for every person, every day. We’re proud to offer this caliber of nationally ranked, high-quality care to residents of Noble County and the surrounding communities.”

Hospital officials say Parkview Noble Hospital received five stars based on clinical outcomes, operation efficiency, and patient experience.

