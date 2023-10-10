Man killed in Stellhorn Road shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city's northeast side and left one...
Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city's northeast side and left one person dead.(WPTA Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man who was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot has been identified.

The coroner’s office says 46-year-old George Henry Knight Jr. of Fort Wayne was the victim in Saturday’s shooting at Maplewood Plaza near Stellhorn Road.

The coroner’s press release says Knight suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was declared a homicide.

Knight was shot in the parking lot at the Maplewood Plaza off Stellhorn Road around 5:30 Saturday evening.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police still have not yet given details on what caused the shooting. The coroner says Knight is the 20th homicide victim in Allen County so far this year.

