Lane restrictions announced for westbound Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering is advising that there will be lane restrictions on westbound Illinois Road where it intersects with Getz Road.

Leaders say curb restoration is being performed, and weather permitting, will be completed by Tuesday, October 17.

For additional information you may contact the Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org

