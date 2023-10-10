I-69 on-ramp to temporarily close near Illinois Road

(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Prepare for another I-69 ramp closure.

Officials with INDOT say the on-ramp from eastbound Illinois Road to northbound I-69 will temporarily close starting on Oct. 16.

Crews say the ramp will close for concrete replacement and joint repair construction on I-69.

INDOT’s press release recommends that drivers use southbound I-69 to the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard exit and then use the on-ramp to connect with northbound I-69 or seek an alternate route.

The release says construction is scheduled to be finished around Nov. 2.

INDOT announced Tuesday the temporary on-ramp closure from eastbound State Road 14/Illinois Road to northbound I-69.(INDOT)

