Fort Wayne Parks holding open houses for public feedback on 10-year plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The public has a chance to give feedback Tuesday and Wednesday on Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s 10-year Comprehensive Planning project.

The department will host three open houses this week for residents to give input on the proposed plan. Leaders say residents are invited to stop in at their convenience during any of the following times:

Date Time Location Address Tuesday, October 10 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. David Hefner Pavilion, Franklin School 1903 St. Marys Ave. Wednesday, October 11 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sears Pavilion, Indian Village Park 1701 Bluffton Rd. Wednesday, October 11 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Franke Pond Pavilion, Franke Park 3411 Sherman Blvd.

Officials say the planning process is expected to wrap up in first quarter of 2024. Once it is complete, the department says it will be used to guide its mission to improve area parks and available activities.

