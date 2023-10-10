Early voting in Allen County begins Wednesday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Arizona's Family)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Early voting for the 2023 general election begins in Allen County this Wednesday.

Beginning October 11, anyone who is interested in casting their vote early can do so at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne, at 1 E Main Street. Four satellite locations will then open on November 1 and will be available through November 4.

The locations and voting times are as follows:

2023 early voting locations in Allen County.
2023 early voting locations in Allen County.(Allen County Election Board)

Allen County voters can check their registration status, voting location, ballot items, and all other relevant voting information here. Those in surrounding counties can visit the Indiana Voter Portal here for those resources.

Indiana’s general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7. Polls in all of Indiana’s 92 counties will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

For those in Ohio, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 7. For further voting information and to see what races will be on the ballots in Ohio, visit the Ohio Secretary of State website.

