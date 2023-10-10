Contract presented to FWCS leaders Monday could raise teacher salaries

(Fort Wayne Community Schools)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders of Fort Wayne Community Schools were presented with a tentative two-year contract agreement at its Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening.

A press release from Monday evening says the proposed agreement between FWCS and the Fort Wayne Education Association (FWEA), which represents teachers, would cover between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2025.

One of the primary highlights of the contract is a 3% salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year. The contract also includes:

  • A salary range for all teachers of $46,627 to $78,690 in the 2023-24 school year and $47,093 to $79,156 in the 2024-25 school year.
  • A salary schedule allowing increases on average of 3% in 2023-24 and 1% in 2024-25.
  • Compensation for teachers covering additional classrooms to help manage a substitute teacher shortage.
  • Increasing pay for event workers at varsity football games, high school cheerleading coaches, and show choir directors.
  • High schools will now have coaches for boys’ volleyball and girls’ wrestling, as well as assistant coaches. Robotics teams at any school will have coaches.

The contract also requests for teachers to receive their regular pay if any are called for jury duty, and, if they are in the military, receive about 15 days of regular pay and a leave of absence for active duty training.

The proposal covers various aspects such as teacher retirement, co-curricular and athletic positions, and starting salaries.

Leaders of the school district say a public comment meeting for the proposal will be held on Oct. 23.

View the full proposal below.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

