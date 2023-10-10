City announces proposal for ‘major economic development project’

City announces proposal for ‘major economic development project’
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne announced plans for a new economic development project Wednesday afternoon.

The proposal is shrouded in a bit of mystery, with leaders only confirming it involves a “Fortune 100″ technology company.

“The company cannot be named at this time due to the competitive nature of their industry,” the City’s release reads.

They say the company is discussing plans to bring a data center campus to an 892-acre parcel of land east of Adams Center Road, on the north and south sides of Paulding Road.

About 170 acres of that land is located in Fort Wayne, and the company requested that the remaining real estate that cuts into New Haven be annexed into the City. The area is largely rural and contains only a few homes, leaders say.

The plan will be presented to Fort Wayne City Council later this month.

Snider captain Chase Wennemar plays in his final high school soccer game on Saturday at New...

