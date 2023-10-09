‘Wayden’s Ride’ remembers life of 13-year-old and raises awareness for organ donation

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The second annual ‘Wayden’s Ride kicked off with the roar of motorcycles turning on Saturday.

Wayden Bennett was 13 years old when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Angola. To honor his memory, his parents have started to hold memorial rides to not only keep his memory alive but also help raise awareness about organ donation. On the back of his parent’s motorcycle, Wayden’s football jersey was attached as they rode.

Riders started at the 469 Cycle Shop located in New Haven and made the trip up to the Double H Farms in Hamilton. Once there, the all-day event continued with activities for kids, a petting zoo, a car show and auction, and more. The night ended with a concert followed by a fireworks show.

If you would like to register to be an organ donor, click here.

