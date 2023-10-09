WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Monday, October 9
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, October 9.

  • Israel’s military said it has retaken control of Its territory just 48 hours after the Hamas attack over the weekend.
  • Governor Holcomb has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the lives lost in Israel.
  • A Fort Wayne home was damaged after an early morning fire on the city’s Northside.
  • Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote in Fort Wayne’s upcoming election.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
One person is dead Saturday night following a shooting that took place on the city’s northeast...
Shooting on city’s northeast side leaves one dead
Adams County Crash leaves one dead, another injuried
Adams County crash leaves one dead, another injured
One critically injured in NW Ohio crash
Fire damages apartments on city’s northeast side.
Fire damages apartments on city’s northeast side

Latest News

Fort Wayne police officers are investigating a crash at the intersections of Laverne Avenue,...
FWPD crash investigation leaves Laverne avenue blocked
Michael Barker
Family of William Kintzel is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on murder suspect Michael Barker
Family of William Kintzel is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on murder suspect...
Family of William Kintzel is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on murder suspect Michael
21Alive News at 4
top 4 at 4, October 9