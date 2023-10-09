WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, October 9.

Israel’s military said it has retaken control of Its territory just 48 hours after the Hamas attack over the weekend.



Governor Holcomb has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the lives lost in Israel.



A Fort Wayne home was damaged after an early morning fire on the city’s Northside.

