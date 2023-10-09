WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Monday, October 9
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, October 9.
- Israel’s military said it has retaken control of Its territory just 48 hours after the Hamas attack over the weekend.
- Governor Holcomb has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the lives lost in Israel.
- A Fort Wayne home was damaged after an early morning fire on the city’s Northside.
- Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote in Fort Wayne’s upcoming election.
