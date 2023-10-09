Travel agency determined to return local church group back home from Israel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday night we are following the return of a Fort Wayne church group from Israel after Hamas Militants attacked Israel Saturday.

Matt Maszczak works with Select International Pilgrimage and Cruises, the travel agency that booked the group. He tells me the group is safe.

Following an unprecedented attack by the Hamas Militant, the agency reached out to the 30-person group from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church right away. Thankfully, Maszczak says the group was on a bus headed toward Jordan from Bethlehem when the attacks began. He says the group is in good spirits.

<”They were not close enough to be in immediate danger when those things happen. However, they were close to know things were happening. They’ve been happy, they’ve been calm and they’ve been ready to move forward with what needs to happen and Father, who is in charge of that group has been leading them wonderfully through it.”

We are happy to report the group is headed back to the United States and they are all safe.

As for the future trips with this company, all have been canceled up to October 17. Beyond that, Maszczak says they are waiting to see what happens next.

