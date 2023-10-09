One critically injured in NW Ohio crash

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WPTA) - One person is critically wounded after a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Ohio on Saturday.

A release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 8:35 Saturday evening on Monclova Road, near an elementary school.

Police say a white pickup truck was going west on Mnclova Road when the driver crossed the center line, striking an oncoming SUV.

A news release says the pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other driver is unknown.

