Last day for voter registration is Tuesday

(Pexels.com)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If anyone has not yet registered to vote in time for the November election, tomorrow is the last chance to do so.

Allen County legislators said in a news release they want to remind voters to check their voting status and make updates if needed by Tuesday’s deadline.

In a news release, legislators say anyone can check their voting status, register to vote, and find polling locations through the Indiana Voters website or can visit a county clerk’s office.

The release says to register, Indiana residents must be at least 18 years old on or before the election, have a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana ID card, be a citizen of the United States, have lived in the same precinct for at least 30 days before the next election, and not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Early in-person voting starts Oct. 11, and Election Day is from 6-6 on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

