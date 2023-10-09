Home damaged in early morning fire on city’s north side

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire on the city’s north side damaged a home overnight.

Fire officials say the fire happened a little after 1:45 a.m. on N. Clinton St at the Auto House car lot.

A release says fire crews found flames coming from a first-floor window of the two-story home.

Crews say the fire was put out in about 15 minutes. Fire officials believe the house was vacant.

The release says there was moderate smoke damage and minor water and fire damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were reported to be injured.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One critically injured in NW Ohio crash

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Evan Harris
One person is critically wounded after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

News

Fall Market on Main returns to Leo-Cedarville

Fall Market on Main returns to Leo-Cedarville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
A small-town event is making its way back to Leo for its second year.

News

21Alive News at 11

Fall Market on Main returns to Leo-Cedarville

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Calling all lego lovers! Brickworld returns to the Coliseum this weekend.

Brickworld Fort Wayne returns to Coliseum Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A favorite LEGO exposition is returning to Fort Wayne this coming weekend.

News

21Alive News at 11

Brickworld Fort Wayne returns to Coliseum Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

21Alive Morning New

Home damaged in early morning fire on city’s north side

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning New

Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) is checked out by medical staff on the...

Moss upstages Taylor’s return in Colts’ 23-16 victory over Titans. Richardson injures shoulder

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
So Moss rewrote the script. He upstaged the two big stars by running for a career-best 165 yards, scoring twice while helping Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts overcome the loss of injured rookie Anthony Richardson for a 23-16 victory Sunday.

Sports

Homestead tennis' doubles team of Alex Graber and Eric Ji celebrate a point.

Homestead tennis beats Goshen, advances to state finals

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Homestead tennis won its semistate match against visiting Goshen 3-2 on Saturday.

News

Homestead tennis beats Goshen, advances to state finals

Updated: 15 hours ago