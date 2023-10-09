Home damaged in early morning fire on city’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire on the city’s north side damaged a home overnight.

Fire officials say the fire happened a little after 1:45 a.m. on N. Clinton St at the Auto House car lot.

A release says fire crews found flames coming from a first-floor window of the two-story home.

Crews say the fire was put out in about 15 minutes. Fire officials believe the house was vacant.

The release says there was moderate smoke damage and minor water and fire damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were reported to be injured.

