Fort Wayne man sentenced to 85 years for May Lillie St. murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man will spend the next 85 years behind bars.

38-year-old Steven Atkins was sentenced Friday to 85 years in prison, 65 years for murder, along with 20 years for an additional charge.

Court documents say Atkins was arrested and charged with murder after shooting and killing 20-year-old Kiera Zepke in an alleyway behind a Lillie Street home back on May 9.

Zepke was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

